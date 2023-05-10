UP guns for early lead vs CEU in Filoil

UP's Francis Lopez in action in the FilOil EcoOil tournament. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines seeks early leadership in its group when the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup resumes on Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The fancied Fighting Maroons collide against Centro Escolar University in the 4 p.m. main event as they gun for win no. 2 in Group II.

UP is coming off a 91-75 victory over Far Eastern University last Saturday with Lebron Lopez introducing himself to the Diliman faithful with his 14-point performance.

Much of the same is expected even as the Fighting Maroons collide against the UCBL champion Scorpions, which also had a strong 107-60 debut against Faith College last Sunday.

New head coach Rensy Bajar also gets his feet wet when defending NCAA champion Letran opens its preseason campaign against San Sebastian at 2 p.m.

It's a new era for the Knights with Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje all tasked to sustain this dynasty, starting in their foray in this premier preseason tourney.

But the Golden Stags are no pushovers, as seen in their 94-84 win over St. Benilde last Saturday to gift new coach John Kallos his first win.

St. Clare (0-1) and Faith College (0-1) open the festivities at 10 a.m. with both teams in search of their first wins, while Mapua (0-1) and Lyceum (1-0) face off in Group I action at 12 p.m.