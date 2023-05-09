Photos from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers have successfully returned to the UAAP men’s volleyball finals after 11 long years.

But they are heading into the championship series as the underdog as they face the unbeaten and defending champions National University Bulldogs.

Super rookie Josh Ybañez and Gboy de Vega, though, are keeping a positive mindset heading to Wednesday's Game 1 showdown against the heavily favored Bulldogs.

According to Ybañez, the second leading scorer of the tournament, they believe that NU is a beatable team.

“Siyempre alam po naming kaya namin sila and they are beatable. Natatalo din sila and of course kailangan namin pagkatiwalaan yung sistema ng coaches namin, ni coach Odjie ni coach Mape,” he told reporters after sweeping the FEU Tamaraws in the stepladder semifinals.

But the diminutive spiker knows that they have to be tougher in the Finals, noting that they were beaten by NU twice in the elimination.

“Tapangan pa lalo parang gawin namin inspirasyon yung mga talo namin sa kanila nung elimination round para mas pag-igihan and pagsikapan pa namin sa Finals,” he added.

De Vega also added that their losses reminded them to train harder, offering no excuses once they square off against the Bulldogs.

“Mas marami pang dapat pagaralan para pagharap namin sa NU wala na kaming excuses na hindi namin naharap tong ganito ganyan at least pagharap namin doon masasabi namin na ready kami,” he said.

Meanwhile, the well-rested Bulldogs are aware that complacency is their biggest enemy ahead of their title defense.

After sweeping the double-round eliminations that automatically secured them a Finals ticket, NU players knew that they had to use their almost two weeks of break to stay in shape.

“Alam naman ni Coach Dante yung ipapagawa samin. Ang iisipin na lang namin kung paano kami magpapakondisyon,” veteran setter Joshua Retamar said after their 14th win this season.

Head coach Dante Alinsunurin also believed that the long wait would work in their favor, allowing them to recover and rest before a tight battle in the Finals.

Game 1 of the Finals will be on May 11, Wednesday, at the Mall of Asia Arena. It will be the only scheduled volleyball game that day as the women’s division has already finished its Game 1 last Sunday.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

