UAAP: NU men near title sweep with Game 1 win over UST

MANILA -- The defending champions National University Bulldogs are on the verge of claiming their third straight UAAP men's volleyball title -- and this time, a possible sweep of the season.

The Bulldogs survived the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 29-31, 15-11, in Game 1 of the Season 85 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday and moved just a win away from a 16-0 title run.

NU can complete a rare season sweep on Sunday when they face the Golden Spikers once again for Game 2 of the Finals in the same venue.

