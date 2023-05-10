Home  >  Sports

UAAP: NU men near title sweep with Game 1 win over UST

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2023 05:05 PM

The University of Santo Tomas and National University battle in Game 1 of the finals of the UAAP Season 85 Women's Volleyball in Pasay City on May 10 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The University of Santo Tomas and National University battle in Game 1 of the finals of the UAAP Season 85 Women's Volleyball in Pasay City on May 10 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The defending champions National University Bulldogs are on the verge of claiming their third straight UAAP men's volleyball title -- and this time, a possible sweep of the season. 

The Bulldogs survived the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 29-31, 15-11, in Game 1 of the Season 85 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday and moved just a win away from a 16-0 title run. 

NU can complete a rare season sweep on Sunday when they face the Golden Spikers once again for Game 2 of the Finals in the same venue. 

Full story to follow. 

