UAAP: La Salle's David launches return in 3x3

La Salle's Joshua David. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- La Salle's Joshua David made a successful return last week, when he teamed up with CJ Austria, Kevin Quiambao, and Francis Escandor to rule the UAAP Season 85 men's 3x3 basketball tournament at the CaSoBe Resort in Calatagan, Batangas.

David, a 6-foot all-around guard, was supposed to make his UAAP debut back in Season 84's 5-on-5 tournament. Disaster struck just three days before the start of the "bubble" season in March, however, as he tore the ACL in his right knee.

David wound up missing both the Season 84 and 85 full court tournaments before launching his return 14 months later. The Green Archers include him in their 3x3 roster for the three-a-side game, and he did not disappoint en route to the gold medal.

"Sobrang saya kasi, knowing na galing akong injury, masaya ako tapos kasama ko pa yung mga teammates ko," said David shortly after winning the crown, edging out Adamson University in the final, 21-18.

"Magandang start ito sa amin sa UAAP sana tuloy tuloy."

La Salle failed to take control early in the game, allowing the Soaring Falcons to build a 9-4 lead with just 3:48 left in the 10-minute match.

Then David clicked. The La Salle Green Hills product fueled their fightback with three deuces that gave the Green Archers a 12-11 lead with 2:47 remaining.

Austria and Quiambao then finished off Adamson, shrugging off the efforts of Didat Hanapi and Jhon Calisay.

David showed glimpses of what La Salle can expect from him, making it rain with 10 two-pointers in five games played in just 22 attempts. He also had totals of 26 points and 25 rebounds in the two-day tournament.

After missing a lot of time due to his injury, David is glad to win the 3x3 title to help boost his confidence heading into their upcoming leagues.

The Green Archers are currently playing in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup and the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Sobrang hirap kasi yun nga, bubble na-ACL pero yun nga sobrang saya lang, hindi ko alam paano ko ieexplain na makabalik eh, basta sobrang saya lang na makabalik na sa court," shared David.

"Malaking tulong ito sa akin, sa aming apat, sa 5-on-5 maaapply namin yung kumpyansa namin lalo na champion kami."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.