SEAG: Swimmers nab two more bronze medals

Filipina swimmers finished third in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay on Wednesday for another bronze in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The team of Chloe Isleta, Jasmine Alkhaldi, Teia Salvino, and Xiandi Chua clocked 8:19.940 at the Aquatic Center of the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

They finished behind Singapore (8:12.800) and Thailand (8:12.800).

Jarod Hatch added a bronze of his own in the men's 50m butterfly, as his time of 23.890 seconds was behind Singapore's Mikkel Jun Jie Lee (23.450s) and Tzen Wei Teong (23.670s).

Alkhaldi and Salvino missed out on the podium in the women's 50m freestyle, with Alkhaldi finishing fourth (25.500s) followed by Salvino (25.880s).

The Philippine swimming team has contributed 14 medals to the country's cause in the SEA Games, with two golds, six silvers, and six bronzes.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.