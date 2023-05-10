Rogen Ladon of the Philippines beats Ammarit Yaodam of Thailand to win the gold in SEA Games Men’s Boxing flyweight division held at the PICC Forum in Pasay City on December 9, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Filipino boxer Rogen Ladon gutted out a split decision win in the flyweight class to march his way to the gold medal match of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Ladon, two-time SEA Games gold medalist, earned the decision against Muhammad Abul Qaiyum Ariffin of Malaysia during their semifinal clash at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Ladon had it 4-1 against the Malaysian.

Featherweight Ian Clark Bautista, meanwhile, dominated Naing Latt of Myanmar, 5-0, in the semifinal of the men's featherweight class.

Nesthy Petecio's brother Norlan also hacked out a split decision in the semifinals of the welterweight division.

Norlan took a 4-1 decision against Singapore's Jun Jie Tan to match it to the gold medal match.

