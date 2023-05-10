Filipino boxer Rogen Ladon gutted out a split decision win in the flyweight class to march his way to the gold medal match of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
Ladon, two-time SEA Games gold medalist, earned the decision against Muhammad Abul Qaiyum Ariffin of Malaysia during their semifinal clash at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.
Ladon had it 4-1 against the Malaysian.
Featherweight Ian Clark Bautista, meanwhile, dominated Naing Latt of Myanmar, 5-0, in the semifinal of the men's featherweight class.
Nesthy Petecio's brother Norlan also hacked out a split decision in the semifinals of the welterweight division.
Norlan took a 4-1 decision against Singapore's Jun Jie Tan to match it to the gold medal match.
For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.