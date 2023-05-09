SEAG: Irish Magno, Risa Pasuit progress to finals

Irish Magno of the Philippines throws a punch against her opponent Leona Hui of SIngapore during their SEA Games 51kg women’s flyweight boxing match at the PICC Tent in Pasay on December 4, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File.

Tokyo Olympian Irish Magno and Riza Pasuit advanced to the gold medal matches of their respective divisions on Tuesday evening at Hall G of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh.

Magno continued her march in the women's 54kg division of boxing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, as she defeated Indonesia's Novita Sinadia via unanimous decision.

She will take on Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the final in a rematch of their clash in the second round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Magno lost to Jitpong via unanimous decision in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Pasuit will also fight for a gold medal after beating Singapore's Nur Sabrina Binte Mohd Faizal via split decision in the women's 63kg semis.

Pasuit took a 4-1 win and will now battle Vietnam's Thi Lin Ha, who outpointed Myanmar's Kay Thwe Nyein in the other semis match.

The Philippines can also win a gold in the men's 57kg division of Kun Khmer, after Kristian Narca advanced to the final by beating Saw Ah Tit of Myanmar. He will face local fighter Laingkousin Khun.

In pencak silat, four Filipino aces settled for bronze medals after losing their semifinal matches in the tanding competitions.

Angelone Abardo Virina, competing in the female Class A division (45k to 50kg), sustained a 26-57 loss to Indonesia’s Nadhrah Binte Sahrin and bowed out of the gold medal match.

Rodgielyn Parado suffered the same fate in Class C (55-60kg) at the hands of Thi Cam Nhi of Nguyen of Vietnam 23-29.

It was a similar scenario in the male division, where Gregmart Benitez (Class C) and Ian Christopher Calo (Class E or 65 -70kgs) yielded to their opponents.

Thailand’s Phiraphon Mittasan shut the door on Benitez 20-0 while Indonesian Tito Hendra Kurnia sent off Calo 45-21.

The four joined the silver-winning men’s artistic ganda double tandem of Alfau and Almohaidib Abad and the third-placer women’s artistic regu team of Franchette Elman, Sharia Jizmundo and Jessapituan dela Cruz in Team Pencak Silat’s honor roll.

Four more tanding fighters are seeing action in the semifinals in Angel-Ann Singh (Female Class D), Dines Dumaan (Male Class A), Denmark Abduradad (Male Class D) and Joash Cantoria (Male Class H).

They shoot for a finals seat against Indonesia’s Atifa Fismawati, Vietnam’s Van Thong Bui and Duy Tuyen Nguyen, respectively.



