The Gilas Pilipinas Women are bracing for a Cambodia squad reinforced by naturalized players when they open their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.

The Gilas Women play the host nation at Morodok Techo Indoor Sports Center, with tip off at 4:00 p.m.

With the comebacking Jack Animam leading the way, the Gilas Women are seeking a third consecutive SEA Games gold medal. But they are wary of Cambodia, which is expected to field multiple naturalized players.

They got an early look at the Cambodian women's team in the 3x3 tournament, when Gilas ousted the host nation in the semis. Cambodia fielded a team composed entirely of naturalized players in former WNBA player Meighan Simmons, Brittany Dinkins, Mariah Cooks, and Kim Hanlon.

Animam has openly questioned Cambodia's tactic but the team says it has long been prepared for the quality of their opponents.

The game against Cambodia starts a tough stretch of six games in six days for the Gilas Women, as they play Singapore on May 11, Indonesia on May 12, Vietnam on May 13, Thailand on May 14, and Malaysia on May 15.

Also back in action on Wednesday is the Philippine women's volleyball team, who will play powerhouse Vietnam in the group stage. The Filipinas crushed Cambodia, 25-5, 25-5, 25-5, in their first game on Tuesday night.

In the morning, wushu artist Agatha Wong will try to add a fifth SEA Games gold medal when she competes in the taijiquan + taijijian at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Five boxers, including Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, will look to march to the gold medal matches in their respective divisions as they compete in the semis in the afternoon.



