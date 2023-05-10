SEA Games: Vietnam humbles PH in women's volleyball

Photo from Antonio Miguel de Guzman

MANILA -- After a massive win in their first match, the Philippines women's volleyball team was humbled by Vietnam, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday at the Indoor Olympic Stadium in Cambodia.

The Philippines could not sustain the momentum they got from an overwhelming victory against Cambodia on Tuesday night, struggling to penetrate to Vietnam's net defense while committing a significant amount of errors.

The country dropped to a 1-1 card in Group B as they hope to finish in top 2 of their bracket to advance in the semifinals.

The Philippines held the upperhand to start the match, 16-13, but the blocking of Vietnam eventually suffocated the women's team to move within one, 18-19.

The Jorge Souza de Brito-mentored squad would then commit four unforced errors that gave Vietnam a 23-20 reversal, capped by an outside hit of Mylene Paat.

Doan Thi Xuan and Tran Thi Thanh Thuy put the finishing touches for Vietnam to steal the first set.

In the second frame, Vietnam got its rhythm already, erecting an 11-8 lead as Nguyen Thi Trinh unleased a quick hit.

Their lead ballooned to six as the Philippines tallied more errors, capped by a rejection to Paat's attack, 18-12.

Doan's drop shot and an attack error of Paat punctuated the set for a 2-0 set lead.



