SEA Games: Myanmar booters shut down young Azkals

The Philippine U-22 Azkals in action against Myanmar in the 32nd SEA Games. FF Cambodia.

Myanmar held the Philippine Under-22 men’s national football team scoreless on Wednesday night in their final match of the Southeast Asian Games men's football competitions in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Myanmar defeated the Azkals, 1-0, at the Smart RSN Stadium, ending the Philippines' worst outing in the biennial meet in years.

Myanmar's Thet Hein Soe scored the lone goal of the match in the 55th minute as the Azkals struggled mightily to get a much-needed equalizer.

But the nationals were not able to produce any goals despite numerous attempts against the Myanmar defense.

The Azkals ended up settling for 1 point from a draw and three defeats in Group A.

Indonesia and Myanmar marched to the medal round with 12 and 9 points, respectively. Cambodia had 4 points, while Timor Leste had 3.



