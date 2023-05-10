Pinoy boxer passes away after falling into coma

Boxer Kenneth Egano. Photo by Wendel Alinea

Filipino bantamweight Kenneth Egano has passed away, days after falling into a coma following a boxing match over the weekend in Cavite.

The Saranggani native was declared winner of his eight-round match against Jason Facularin, but collapsed while waiting for the result.

The fight was aired by Manny Pacquiao's Blow-by-Blow.

The 22-year-old was stretchered out of the ring and was rushed to the Imus Doctors Hospital. He was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.

On Wednesday afternoon, Egano passed away, as confirmed by boxing organizer Blow-by-Blow on its Facebook page.

He had a pro record of 7-1.

Kenneth Egano while being stretchered. Photo by Wendel Alinea

"Sad day for Philippine boxing," Blow-by-Blow said in a statement.



"The whole Blow by Blow family is deeply saddened by the news that one of our beloved fighters, Kenneth Egano, has joined our creator this afternoon. Kenneth was one of Blow by Blow's best young pugilists and had a potential to be a future champion."



"Taos-puso ang aming pakikiramay at taimtim ang aming panalangin para sa pamilyang naiwan ni Kenneth. Rest in peace, Kenneth Egano. You will be missed."

Pacquiao has already promised to shoulder Egano's medical expenses.

“There is nothing more precious than human life,” the former boxing champion was quoted as saying by the organizers.