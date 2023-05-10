PBA D-League: Perpetual, San Beda dispute early lead

San Beda's Yukien Andrada in action in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Unbeaten Perpetual Help and streaking Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda clash in a crucial tiff to dispute the early leadership in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Tip off is at 4 p.m. with the winner earning the driver's seat plus an inside track to the playoffs of the seven-team tournament.

Perpetual has won its first two assignments two against the PSP Gymers (1-2) and AMA Online (0-2), while San Beda totes a 2-1 mark following back-to-back triumphs reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and fierce rival Wangs Basketball @27 Striker – Letran after stunning loss against PSP in its debut.

In the first game at 2 p.m. PSP Gymers (1-2) takes on AMA online (0-2)

"It’s a good thing that we’re winning games like these, 'yung mga dikdikan. Against Perpetual, it’s another tough game. Ito rin naman 'yung dahilan bakit kami sumali sa D-League. We expect to face some of the toughest competitions," said Escueta.

Yukien Andrada, who drilled the game-winner against Letran, and Peter Alfaro, the hero versus La Salle, banner San Beda’s attack that also include Jacob Cortez.

The Altas, for their part, vowed their readiness against a familiar NCAA counterpart.

"Kailangan handa kami against Marinero-San Beda. Our next coming games, ito na talaga 'yung mga established na school-based teams so dapat preparado kami nang maigi," said coach Myk Saguiguit, who will lean on Arthur Roque, Jielo Razon, Cyrus Nitura, Carlo Ferreras and Mark Omega.

