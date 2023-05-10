NBA: Nuggets rout Suns for 3-2 series lead

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, USA, March 22, 2023. Will Oliver, PA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- The Denver Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns to edge closer to a place in the conference finals.

The top-seeded Nuggets are also in the driving seat against Phoenix after pummeling the Suns 118-102 in Denver.

Denver star Nikola Jokic finished with a 29-point triple-double for a win that leaves the Nuggets 3-2 up in the series, with Game 6 in Arizona on Thursday.

The Nuggets took control early on with a 35-point first quarter before Phoenix roared back to outscore the home side 25-17 in the second quarter.

Phoenix took a brief lead in the final minutes of the first half but Denver hit back to lead 52-49 at the break.

The Nuggets then roared out of the blocks in the opening minutes of the second half, outscoring Phoenix 21-6 to open up a 73-55 lead. Denver outscored Phoenix 39-25 in the third quarter and led by as much as 24 points in the final frame.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams pulled his starters from the floor long before the end as Denver celebrated a crucial win.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Denver's scorers, while Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points including five three-pointers.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points, while Kevin Durant finished with 26.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said an improved defensive display had laid the foundation for his team's emphatic win.

"We didn't play any defense in the two games we lost in Phoenix," Malone said. "When we're not running, and we're not defending, we’re going nowhere.

"And that's what we'll have to do in game six if we're going to close this series out."

Suns coach Williams said his team's challenge wilted in the lop-sided third quarter.

"It was like nothing we've put on the floor this year from our standards," Williams said.

"We stood still and didn't move them around enough. I felt we were somewhat stagnant.

"We've got to meet the challenge with the physicality."

