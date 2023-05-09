Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza delivered the Philippines’ fourth chess medal, a silver, following a second-game setback to Doan Thi Hong Nhung of Vietnam in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games ouk chaktrang on Tuesday at the Royal University here.

The two split the point in the first game, before Doan secured the win, and the gold in the women’s singles 60-minute event.

It was the Philippine team’s third medal in the ouk chaktrang event following the bronze of Venice Vicente in the men’s side and the silver of Mendoza and Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna in the double 60-minute play.

The fourth medal is a bronze from the men’s quadruple 60-minute, courtesy of Grandmasters Joey Antonio and Darwin Lalylo, and International Masters Paulo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

The Philippines shoots for the elusive gold on Thursday as Jackson Hong and IM Angelo Young plunge into action in the men’s singles, and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego begins her campaign in the women’s five-round singles.

Young and Jackson return to the chess hall in the rapid team event on May 14, to be followed by Bersamina and Garcia in the blitz team on May 15.



