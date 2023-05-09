Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is part of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 32nd SEA Games. PBA Images/File.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser posted a solid performance of 15 points, five rebounds, and an assist in Gilas Pilipinas’ 94-49 beating of the Malaysian national team on Tuesday in the squad’s opening game in the preliminaries of the Men’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

But the big man of the NLEX Road Warriors is aware that even after showing up for their first assignment, the team still needs to work more to complete their redemption journey.

“It was good to get the win obviously, but I think we have a lot to improve on for sure. As a team, that was our first game together,” said Ganuelas-Rosser.

“It’s always good to win, but we still have to improve.”

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser discusses Gilas Pilipinas' win over Malaysia and their upcoming assignment against Cambodia. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.

This is ahead of the anticipated matchup between Gilas and the Cambodian Men’s team who are fielding six naturalized players, three of whom won the gold in the 3-on-3 tournament after beating the Philippines’ in the finals.

But the 28-year-old former first-overall draft pick in the PBA says that while it would be a challenge for the Philippines, he is still optimistic about their chances.

“It’s gonna be a good game. In the SEA Games, the host country always has the home-court advantage. They have a lot of talented players over there, so we just have to keep improving, stay together, rely on our defense, and we’ll have an opportunity to win,” said Ganuelas-Rosser.

“It is what it is. It’s the rules of this SEA Games, and we just have to adapt.”

Ganuelas-Rosser also bared that Gilas already expected this even during their preparations, which is why they will be coming in prepared just in time for the 6 PM faceoff on Thursday.

"We knew coming in that teams were going to have those naturalized players, but I think, like coach (Chot Reyes) stressed, we have enough to win," he said.



