Kaila Napolis in action against Cambodia's Jessa Khan in the gold medal match. PSC/Handout.

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games jiu-jitsu champion Kaila Napolis said changing her technique in the 2023 edition of the biennial meet allowed her to bag the gold medal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Napolis won the Philippine delegation’s first ever gold this year when she scored a slim victory over hometown favorite Jessa Khan, earning points in their women's 52-kilogram ne-waza gi encounter just moments before the match’s death.

“‘Yung adjustments ko before, ‘yung technique talaga. Since 2019, iba na talaga ‘yung laro ko. Nag training kami, nag research, nag train locally and internationally. ‘Yung technique, kinailangan ko talaga i-update,” Napolis told ABS-CBN Sports Content Lead Migs Bustos.

“Sobrang overwhelming. Noong una, kinakabahan kasi host country ‘yung makakalaban ko. Sobrang saya kasi na-achieve ko ‘yung goal ko na maka gold.”

The gold medal match between Napolis and Khan wasn’t their first rendezvous; the two met back in 2019 edition, where the Cambodian rival dealt the Filipina a heartbreaking defeat in the final at home.

In her attempt to turn silver into gold this time, Napolis highlighted that mastering the technical aspect of the sport was what catapulted her to the top.

“Iniisip ko ‘yung technique na kukunin ko, ‘yung grip, kung anong kailangan kong positions na bantayan. ‘Yun talaga ‘yung iniisip ko. Hindi ko iniisip during laban ‘yung results. Thankful naman ako na nagawa ko ‘yung pinag trainingan ko na techniques,” she shared.

“Jiu-jitsu is wala namang minememorize diyan. Kung ano ‘yung ginagawa ng kalaban mo, you have to adjust … kailangan mabilis ka rin mag-isip.”

The Philippine jiu-jitsu contingent has been successful so far in the 2023 SEA Games, having a total medal haul of 12.

Aside from Napolis, Annie Ramirez triumphed in the women’s 52-kilogram ne-waza nogi event for a third consecutive gold, while Marc Alexander Lim made it three golds in the sport with a victory in the men’s 69-kilogram ne-waza nogi tilt.

Ramirez credited the Philippine team’s year-long preparation which kept everyone in tip-top shape entering the prestigious competition.

“The moment na natapos ‘yung SEA Games last year, up to the moment nag start ang SEA Games this year, doon talaga nagsimula ang preparations. Adjustment na lang was

the weight cutting in the remaining weeks,” Ramirez said.

“But the mindset is naka set na sa certain competitions, which is kasama ‘yung SEA Games. All year naman ang preparation namin. Hindi lang siya short period of time.”

