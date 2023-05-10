Ahead of Akari stint, Nisperos looks back on Ateneo career

Ateneo captain Faith Nisperos. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- “I wanted to step out of my comfort zone more, and they accepted that well naman.”

This is the sentiment of Ateneo de Manila University captain Faith Nisperos, who will forego her final year of eligibility in the UAAP to turn professional.

Nisperos will move on from the Blue Eagles, having signed for the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL). The open spiker announced her career move on Tuesday.

Before her move to the pros, the team captain of the Blue Eagles hopes that she will be remembered as someone who fought for her squad with all she could.

“I want to be remembered as someone who could instill change, influence change. I hope they remember me na may naiwan naman ako na mas ikabubuti ng program, na pinaglaban ko ‘rin naman sila. I know that all throughout my stay in Ateneo, I really did my best, I gave my all every time,” said Nisperos.

The former UAAP Season 77 Girls’ Volleyball MVP also said that her collegiate teammates accepted and understood very well the reasons for her decision.

“When I made the decision, I messaged them na ‘Okay, this is final na,’ and I can say that they accepted it well. They know where I’m coming from naman sa decision na ‘to. They know that my intentions are pure and it’s all about looking out for myself,” she explained.

Nisperos also looked back on her memories with her squad, reminiscing on the up-and-down experiences that only made the team stronger.

“All throughout my stay in Ateneo, I really treasure yung moments na nakakasama ko teammates ko, especially in training. Kasi andon lahat ang hirap na pinagdadaanan namin, yung mga araw na nakasama ko sila," said Nisperos.

“It’s something na I will really treasure,” she adds.

If there is something that stands out among their countless experiences, Nisperos bared that it was their Season 84 run wherein they made the Final 4 and eventually won bronze after an up-and-down start to the season.

“But if there is a highlight for me, I could say yung Season 84 namin. Na-overcome namin yung bad start. And to finish it in bronze, that is still the highlight for me. Na kaya namin na from nasa bottom kami, talagang we pushed ourselves together up to becoming Final 4 and eventually finishing third,” she recalled.

Nisperos then shared that these stories are now valuable lessons of resiliency that she hopes to carry with her as she enters the PVL.

“How to get up. Being resilient talaga. Kasi you’ve seen my journey naman, It really is up and down. (So) number one is being resilient, being able to pick yourself up, and being able to conquer adversities pa ‘rin kahit na ang hirap. That is something I really learned the hard way,” she said.

