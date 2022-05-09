UAAP volleyball: Early leaders La Salle, NU clash

Jolina dela Cruz of La Salle celebrates a point against the Adamson Lady Falcons. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- One team will suffer a first defeat as early leaders National University (NU) and De La Salle University face off in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both teams enter the match with 2-0 records; La Salle and NU defeated Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University in their first two assignments of the season.

On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs shook off a third set loss to defeat the Blue Eagles, with rookies Michaela Belen and Alyssa Solomon shining anew, while captain Princess Robles provided a steadying presence.

Meanwhile, the Lady Spikers swept Adamson, as rookie Alleiah Malaluan continued to impress and Jolina dela Cruz contributed on both sides of the ball.

"Hindi pa siya statement win, kasi second game pa lang namin," said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan. "First round pa lang and sobrang haba pa. Sobrang dami pa namin kailangan ayusin sa team, so marami pa kami kailangan i-improve."

Tuesday's match, which opens at 4 p.m., will be a good test for both teams that have championship aspirations in Season 84.

"Seeing NU kanina, pinakita talaga kung ano 'yung strength nila," noted La Salle assistant coach Benson Bocboc. "Sa atin, medyo naga-adjust pa tayo."

"Hopefully by Tuesday, we can show kung ano kaya ilabas pa ng Lady Spikers," he added.

Opening the day's quadruple-header is another match-up between unbeaten teams as University of Santo Tomas take on University of the Philippines at 10 a.m.

At 12 noon, Far Eastern University targets a first win against the University of the East, while the Blue Eagles and the Lady Falcons face off at 6 p.m., with both teams seeking maiden victories.

