NU's Michaela Belen fires a spike against the La Salle net defense in their UAAP Season 84 game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) made a statement on Tuesday, sweeping De La Salle University to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs racked up a third win in a row by taking down La Salle, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19, in front of a good weekday crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This was the first loss of the tournament for the Lady Spikers after winning their first two assignments.