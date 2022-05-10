UAAP: FEU seizes first win after outlasting UE

The FEU Lady Tamaraws barged into the win column of UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Far Eastern University (FEU) grabbed its first win of UAAP Season 84 in thrilling fashion, outlasting the University of the East (UE) in a five-set battle on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Chenie Tagaod scored 20 points and Lycha Ebon came through with clutch aces as the Lady Tamaraws secured a 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10 triumph over the Lady Warriors.

It was FEU's first win of the women's volleyball tournament after dropping their first two assignments. The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 0-3.

"Sabi ko, magtulungan na lang sa loob ng court," said FEU coach George Pascua, who acknowledged that his team is in a "transition period" after the graduation of several veterans and the entry of rookie players.

"At the end of the day, 'pag nagtutulungan, 'yung fighting spirit nakita mo naman," he added.

Tagaod scored all of her points via kills, while Karyme Truz and Jean Asis each scored 13 points for the Lady Tams. Ebon was held in check for most of the game but still finished with 10 points and 15 digs while stepping up in the fifth set.

FEU blew an opportunity to close out the Lady Warriors in the fourth frame, as UE leaned on the tandem of Ja Lana and Ercae Nieva to force a decider.

The Lady Warriors appeared headed for an upset as they seized an 8-5 lead in the fifth frame off a Nieva ace and a quick hit by Lia Pelaga.

But a hit by Tagaod stopped the bleeding for FEU, and crucially, sent Ebon to the service line. With their team captain solid at the back, the Lady Tams scored eight unanswered points to take control of the deciding set.

Ebon contributed two aces in the run, including the point that made it 13-8. She committed a service error that briefly kept UE in the game, but another kill by Tagaod put FEU at match point. Asis then made up for an attack error by burying the quick hit that completed FEU's victory.

"Iniisip ko lang po na 'pag nanalo po kami, tuloy-tuloy na po 'yung panalo namin. 'Yun po ang sabi ni coach, manalo tayo dito, tuloy-tuloy na 'yan. Nawala lang po kami ng fourth set pero still andoon pa rin ang fighting spirit ng bawat isa na gusto namin manalo talaga," said Ebon after the match.

Lana finished with 20 points and Nieva added 19 for the Lady Warriors, who lost one of their key players, Apple Lingay, to a left knee injury in the first set.

But UE was able to stay competitive, thanks in part to FEU's 37 unforced errors and the hard work of libero Jenina Zeta on the defensive end. Zeta finished with 11 receptions and 21 digs in the match.

UE has not beaten FEU since the first round of the UAAP Season 73 women's volleyball tournament.