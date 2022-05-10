Photo from UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA – The Adamson Lady Falcons finally entered the winning column after beating the still winless Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons dealt the Blue Eagles their third straight loss of the season via a 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson improved its win-loss slate at 1-2 while Ateneo dropped to a 0-3 start, its worst since their 0-2 opening in Season 80.

Trisha Genesis spearheaded her team with 17 points, 15 of which from attacks, while getting solid support from May Ann Nuique and Lucille Almonte, who scored 15 and 12 points, respectively.

"Pagod na kami pero worth it naman lahat ng pagod. Sobrang saya. Pakiramdam namin... We need to win this game kasi sobra sakripisyo ng players. Pagod pero worth it lahat ng pagod na yun," said Adamson coach Lerma Giron.

The Lady Falcons quickly regrouped in the second set after surrendering the opening frame despite having a 23-21 advantage.

With the match tied at one set apiece, Adamson created an 18-11 lead after a quick hit of Lorene Toring.

They continued their momentum as Almonte fired two aces in a 5-0 late run in the third for a commanding 24-13 separation.

The Lady Falcons wasted no time in the fourth set as they dropped a 12-1 spurt to break away from 3-all, capped by a through-the-block hit of Almonte and an ace of Nuique, 15-4.

Genesis extended their lead to 14 when she scored an off-the-block spike, 19-5, before serving a facial to Alexis Miner off a combination play, 21-7.

This was also the first time Adamson defeated the Blue Eagles in UAAP volleyball since Season 75 in 2013.

The Lady Falcons escaped then Alyssa Valdez-led Lady Eagles through a five-setter win, led by Bang Pineda and Pau Soriano.

Faith Nisperos tallied 16 points for Ateneo while Vanessa Gandler added 11 of her own.

