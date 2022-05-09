MANILA – Former volleyball player Charo Soriano is set to assume a seat in the Tuguegarao city council in Cagayan province.

In the partial and unofficial tally of votes, Soriano occupied second spot, obtaining 37,490 votes, as of 12:02 a.m. Tuesday with 134 election returns having been transmitted.

Soriano, co-founder of the Beach Volleyball Republic organization, previously said she decided to run in the May 2022 polls to contribute in uplifting the lives in the city.

She played for the Ateneo Blue Eagles during her collegiate days. She later took the helm position after graduation for her alma mater and guided them to a V-League title in 2011.

