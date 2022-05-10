SEA Games: Young Azkals lose in heartbreaker to Myanmar

Jovin Bedic's brace wasn't enough for the Young Azkals against Myanmar. Photo courtesy of Zing News.

The Philippine Azkals absorbed their first loss of the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday evening, dropping a 3-2 result to Myanmar at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ.

Win Naing Tun of Myanmar gave the Philippines a horror start when he scored in the second minute.

But the Azkals snatched the lead, thanks to two goals by Jovin Bedic in the 34th and 38th minutes, sending them to the half with a 2-1 advantage.

Myanmar responded with two quick goals of their own, however. Lwin Moe Aung found the back of the net in the 51st, and off a corner kick, Soe Moe Kyaw put Myanmar ahead just three minutes later.

It was a heartbreaking result for the U-23 Azkals, who were coming off a confidence-boosting 0-0 draw with defending champion Vietnam on Sunday night.

With the result, the Philippines now has four points on one win, one draw, and one loss in Group A. They are in a must-win situation against Indonesia on Friday if they hope to stay in contention for a spot in the semifinals.

