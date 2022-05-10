SEA Games: PH beach handball cops silver in Vietnam

MANILA – The Philippine men’s beach handball team brought home a silver medal after a successful stint at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The second-place finish of the team was an improvement from the bronze-medal performance in the 2019 SEA Games held in the Philippines.

On Monday, the Philippines was assured of a silver medal after a 26-21, 22-27, 7-6 triumph over Thailand in Tuần Châu.

The Philippines held a 3-1 record through their first four matches in beach handball, opening their campaign with a 2-0 win against Thailand -- the silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games.

They lost to reigning gold medalist Vietnam via a 0-2 sweep but recovered with a 2-0 win against Singapore on Sunday.

The 10-member team is composed of Jamael Pangandaman, Josef Maximillan Valdez, Mark Vincent Dubouzet, Andrew Michael Harris, Rey Joshua Tabuzo, Manuel Lasangue Jr., Dhane Miguelle Varela, Van Jacob Baccay, John Michael Pasco and Daryoush Zandi.

They are also coached by Aurora Adriano, Luzviminda Pacubas and Tomas Luis Telan.