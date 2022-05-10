The UP Fighting Maroons in action against the UST Golden Tigresses in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines' (UP) run to the finals of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament has become a source of inspiration not just to their community, but also to their other varsity teams.

In particular, players of the UP women's volleyball team said they are even more motivated in their own campaign after seeing the Fighting Maroons move to the brink of winning the men's basketball championship.

UP has a 1-0 lead against Ateneo de Manila University in the Season 84 finals, after a stunning 81-74 overtime win last Sunday where they erased a fourth-quarter deficit.

"'Yun din, isang inspiration din po para sa amin 'yun," said UP veteran Lorie Bernardo on Tuesday, after the Fighting Maroons improved to 3-0 in the women's volleyball tournament with a four-set win against University of Santo Tomas (UST).

"One win na lang, magcha-champion na sila, which means itong laban namin na 'to, parang ipapakita din namin sa basketball na kaya din namin lumaban sa championship," she added.

Not much was expected of the UP women's team entering the season, but they made a statement with their triumph against the Golden Tigresses which saw them survive a 28-point explosion from UST star Eya Laure.

It was UST's first loss of the season after winning their first two assignments via three-set sweeps.

"We got inspired by our basketball team, and we're happy for them," said UP head coach Godfrey Okumu. "We wish them good luck in tomorrow's game."

The Fighting Maroons will play the Blue Eagles in Game 2 on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with a victory ending a 36-year title drought.

"We believe they got this," Okumu declared. "They're gonna win. It's gonna be 2-0."