PARIS, France -- Tunisia's Ons Jabeur matched her personal-best seventh in the WTA rankings on Monday after winning the biggest title of her career at last week's Madrid Open.

The 27-year-old, the first Arab or African player to break into the men's or women's top 10, beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in Saturday's final.

Pegula has moved up three places to a career-high of 11th in the world.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka slipped four spots to eighth.

The only place in the top 15 not to change hands was the world-number-one spot, with Iga Swiatek still holding a commanding lead at the top of the rankings despite missing Madrid due to injury.

WTA top 20 on May 9 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,061 pts

2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,011 (+1)

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,720 (-1)

4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,596 (+1)

5. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,446 (+1)

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,152 (+1)

7. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,895 (+3)

8. Aryna Sabalenka 3,721 (-4)

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,211 (-1)

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,135 (-1)

11. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,040 (+3)

12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,914 (-1)

13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,725 (-1)

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,466 (-1)

15. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,410 (+1)

16. Victoria Azarenka 2,336 (+1)

17. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,316 (+1)

18. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,191 (+2)

19. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,178

20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2,092 (-5)

