Kai Sotto set for workouts with NBA teams: report

Filipino center Kai Sotto will take part in workouts with "a dozen" NBA teams ahead of the league's Rookie Draft.

This, according to a report by New York Times contributor Adam Zagoria who tweeted early Tuesday that Sotto is in line for workouts with NBA teams starting May 23.

Kai Sotto, the 7-foot-3 big man from the Philippines, has a dozen workouts with NBA teams scheduled beginning May 23, per league sources



He has until June 13 to withdraw form the Draft if he chooses

After a brief stay in the Philippines, Sotto is in the United States where he is already beginning to prepare for the NBA Rookie Draft.

The Filipino teenager joined the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft after a solid campaign with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League, where he averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per contest.

ESPN has Sotto at 100 in their list of top 100 NBA Draft prospects, and his name has yet to show up on most mock drafts.

Sotto has until June 13 to withdraw from the draft, which is set for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

