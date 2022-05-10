Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) shoots a two point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 09 May 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals on Monday.

Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than a minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in game three on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco's Chase Center.

But after leading from the opening quarter until the final minute of the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies, without the injured Ja Morant, were unable to hold on.

HIGHLIGHTS:

And as Memphis tightened down the stretch, it was Curry who kept his cool to reel off a string of free throws that allowed Golden State to edge home.

Curry gave the Warriors their first lead of the night from the free throw line at 94-93 with 45.7 seconds remaining.

The eight-time All-Star then bagged six more free throws to help put the hosts five points clear at 100-95 with 9.7 seconds on the clock to effectively ice the game.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 17 points while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both had 14 points apiece.

Curry's points haul included a three-pointer that made him the first player to score 500 threes in the NBA playoffs.

But for long periods that statistical milestone looked like being of scant consolation for Golden State, who shot just 36 of 90 from the field all night.

Curry was at a loss to explain Golden State's lacklustre offensive display, which came so soon after Saturday's free-scoring game-three blitz.

"That's basketball," Curry said. "We got a little rushed in the first six minutes and I set the tone for some ugly offense.

"But credit to our defense. They kept us in it. We had a chance to weather the storm."

Golden State's task had been made more challenging by the absence of coach Steve Kerr, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier Monday and was unable to take his seat on the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Memphis scorers with 21 points with Tyus Jones adding 19.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was left ruing his team's agonising late loss.

"We played well for 48 minutes, the ball just didn't bounce our way a couple of times late in the fourth quarter," Jenkins said. "We've just got to find a way to play better and win game five."

