MANILA – The reelection bid of Polangui town, Albay Vice-Mayor Buboy Fernandez is closely being challenged by two other candidates.
Based on the partial and unofficial tally, Fernandez was at third place with 12,951 votes, as of 12:32 a.m., Tuesday.
Leading the race was Cherry Mella-Sampal (15,187) and followed by Winels Buendia (13,525), with 86.73% election returns transmitted.
Fernandez is Manny Pacquiao’s long-time friend and trainer. He first served as a councilor in Polangui, before winning the 2019 elections as Vice Mayor of the town.
Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.
For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.