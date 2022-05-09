Senator Manny Pacquiao’s long-time coach Buboy Fernandez during a training session at the Elorde Gym in Pasay City on June 6, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA – The reelection bid of Polangui town, Albay Vice-Mayor Buboy Fernandez is closely being challenged by two other candidates.

Based on the partial and unofficial tally, Fernandez was at third place with 12,951 votes, as of 12:32 a.m., Tuesday.

Leading the race was Cherry Mella-Sampal (15,187) and followed by Winels Buendia (13,525), with 86.73% election returns transmitted.

Fernandez is Manny Pacquiao’s long-time friend and trainer. He first served as a councilor in Polangui, before winning the 2019 elections as Vice Mayor of the town.

