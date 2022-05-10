ABS-CBN News file photos



MANILA – Several sports personalities went unsuccessful in their respective bids in the recently concluded May 9 elections.

Basketball legend Alvin Patrimonio lost the mayoralty race in Cainta, Rizal against the wife of outgoing Mayor Kit Nieto.

With 100% of election returns transmitted, Patrimonio only collected 25,772 votes against the overwhelming 107,268 votes that Elen Nieto received.

Meanwhile, the reelection bid of Polangui town, Albay Vice Mayor Buboy Fernandez came to a close as Manny Pacquiao’s long-time friend and trainer ranked third in the race.

Fernandez only got 15,188 votes, almost 2,000 votes shy of the eventual winner Chery Mella-Sampal, who garnered 17,106. Winels Buendia, on the other hand, ranked second with 15,877 votes.

He first served as a councilor in Polangui, before winning the 2019 elections as vice mayor of the town.

In the national post, fighting senator Manny Pacquiao is poised to lose the presidential elections against frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao remained in third spot with 3,623,176 votes, as of 5:02 p.m. Tuesday. He trails behind Marcos who now has a record-setting 31,007,115 votes with 97.99% of election returns transmitted.

Vice President Leni Robredo is in second place with 14,781,710 votes.

In the senatorial race, former taekwondo jin Monsour del Rosario is on pace to miss the cut in the upper House, placing 29th in the 63-man contest.

Del Rosario got 3,767,915 votes – far from the 12th placer Jinggoy Estrada, who has 14,927,615. Still leading the pack is actor Robin Padilla with 26,359,738 votes.

