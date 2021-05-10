NBA: Improving Timberwolves dominate Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes a basket as he gets fouled by Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) during the first half at Amway Center. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell each had 27 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 128-96 blowout win over the host Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves (21-47) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 7-5 over their past 12 games. The Magic (21-47) dropped their third in a row in their home finale and went 11-25 in Orlando this season.

Minnesota had won just one of its previous 12 games in Orlando.

It was an emotional Mother's Day victory for Towns, Minnesota's two-time All-Star, who lost his mother to COVID-19 last year.

Towns, who also had nine rebounds and four assists, helped jump-start the Timberwolves as they used an early run to overwhelm the Magic and outscore them 74-44 by halftime. Russell also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Minnesota's lead swelled to 43 points within the first five minutes of the third quarter. The Timberwolves shot 48.5 percent while the Magic struggled from the field, shooting 39.6 percent and went 9-for-36 from 3-point range.

Dwayne Bacon provided some highlights for Orlando, totaling 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and R.J. Hampton scored 19 points off the bench.

Reserve Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 16 points. Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner each had 11 points.

The Wolves didn't need a lot of scoring from rookie Anthony Edwards, but he recorded another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists.

Edwards averaged 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent over his previous 11 games, coinciding with Minnesota's recent improvement.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points for the Wolves.

Malik Beasley (Grade 3 left hamstring strain), Jarrett Culver (right ankle surgery) and Jaden McDaniels (personal reasons) remained out for Minnesota.

Wendell Carter Jr. (left eye abrasion), Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left ankle), James Ennis III (sore right calf), Markelle Fultz (torn left ACL), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), Chuma Okeke (sprained left ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot) and Terrence Ross (back spasms) were all out for Orlando.

