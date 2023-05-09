ECHO are the champions of #MPLPH Season 11, dethroning Blacklist International via sweep. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA - After drawing inspiration from their developmental league counterparts, ECHO finally got their hands on the local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang title.

Similar to their M4 World Championship run, ECHO steamrolled over Blacklist International in a best-of-7 showdown at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday evening.

The team's country manager, Mitch Liwanag, said their main core has been training and doing scrimmages against their MDL team, ECHO Proud, who won the inaugural title in the semi-professional league.

"They are MPL caliber. Simula M4, the reason why we won is [due to the] help nung MDL team namin. Sila lang, kaya nila makipag-tapatan dito sa Team 1 namin," Liwanag said.

"Never kami nakipag-scrim sa labas, sa kanila lang until now. Sila pa rin yung ka-scrim namin so thank you so much MDL team namin." Liwanag added.

Double lineup

As was the case even before ECHO founded their MDL team, in MPL Season 10, head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes would rotate between two sets of players.

The first set, consisting of its eventual world championship lineup, would often do scrimmages with another lineup, which would eventually be part of the ECHO Proud lineup.

Oftentimes, players would simulate other teams so they could think of the best formula to beat their opponents.

Tictac reiterated this after the championship.

"Sobrang laking tulong nung MDL team namin. Usually, yun nga kami kami lang yung nagiiscrim so naiikot namin lahat ng mga heroes. Kumbaga, na-e-experiment naman lahat ng pwedeng combinations sa totong game nila."

ECHO and Blacklist International will represent the Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, to be held in Cambodia from June 10 to 18.