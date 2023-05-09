SEAG: Pinays off to triumphant start with Cambodia sweep

The Philippine women's volleyball team huddle during their game against Cambodia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on May 9, 2023. Photo courtesy of Antonio Miguel de Guzman.

The Philippine women's volleyball team thoroughly dominated Cambodia, 25-5, 25-5, 25-5, for a victorious start to their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday evening.

The nationals pounced on an inexperienced Cambodian side in front of a packed crowd at the Olympic Complex Indoor Main Hall to share the lead in Group B with Vietnam.

Vietnam was also victorious in its first game, a 25-13, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Singapore.

Cambodia, which is fielding a women's volleyball team for the first time in the SEA Games, had no answer for the Filipinas and repeatedly gave away free points off their own errors.

A Jema Galanza ace concluded the opening set swiftly, 25-5. The Cambodians gave their fans something to cheer for when they forced a 2-2 tie in Set 2, but the Philippines quickly pulled ahead. Galanza scored back-to-back aces for a 9-2 advantage, and they never looked back.

The Philippines surged to a 7-1 lead in Set 3, where they had the luxury to field their second stringers. Gel Cayuna's ace made it 23-5 and Michele Gumabao scored to put the Philippines at match point, before Cayuna fired up another ace to wrap up the match.

Skipper Alyssa Valdez did not play in the match.

The Philippines will be back in action on Wednesday against powerhouse Vietnam.



