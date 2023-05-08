SEA Games: Gilas Pilipinas opens bid to reclaim gold

Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Women's volleyball team also plunges into action; Filipinas in must-win match



The Philippine men's basketball team opens its bid for redemption in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, when they take on Malaysia at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Tip off is at 2:00 p.m., Philippine time, with Gilas Pilipinas determined to regain the gold medal that they lost in painful fashion to Indonesia last year in Hanoi.

Leading the way for the Filipinos is naturalized forward Justin Brownlee, in what will be his second official appearance for the country after making his debut in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last February. He will be joined by PBA stars Christian Standhardinger, Chris Newsome, Arvin Tolentino, Calvin Oftana, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Completing the roster are amateur standouts Mason Amos of Ateneo, Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson and Michael Phillips of De La Salle University.

Gilas is also bracketed with Singapore and Cambodia in Group A. The top two teams in each group will advance to the crossover semifinals set for May 15, with the gold medal game set for the next day.

Also starting their campaign on Tuesday is the Philippine women's volleyball team, who will play hosts Cambodia at 8:30 PM at the Olympic Complex Indoor Main Hall.

The nationals, led by team captain Alyssa Valdez, are seeking a podium breakthrough in Cambodia.

They are also grouped with Singapore and Vietnam, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the crossover semifinals scheduled for May 13.

At the Smart RNS Stadium, the Philippine women's national football team is in a must-win situation against defending gold medalist Vietnam.

Kick-off is at 5PM, Manila time, with the Filipinas needing a victory in order to advance to the semifinals.

"We have to win now to stay alive in the tournament. It's a must-win game for us. Vietnam, we've beaten them once in our history," said Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic.

The Filipinas lost to Vietnam, 2-1, in the SEA Games last year in Hanoi but they pulled off a massive 4-0 upset in the semifinal of the AFF Women's Championship in July 2022. In Cambodia, the Filipinas opened their campaign with a shock 1-0 loss to Myanmar and needed a late goal from Sarina Bolden to escape Malaysia, 1-0.

"It's a tough game. They're on top of the group. So we have to win and we have to win well to stay alive," said Stajcic.



