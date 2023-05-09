SEA Games: Cruz rules floor exercise for PH's 20th gold

(UPDATED) The Philippine men's gymnastics team continues to deliver in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.
John Ivan Cruz topped the floor exercise final on Tuesday at the Olympic Complex to give the country its 20th gold medal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Cruz's routine was good for a score of 13.850, enough for him to edge Thailand's Tikumporn Surintornta (13.800). Joseph Hatoguan of Indonesia took bronze with a score of 13.500.
Cruz finished second in the qualifiers with a score of 13.700. Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo topped the qualification (14.3500), but he was not entered in the apparatus final as the host nation only allows non-Cambodian athletes to compete in two finals.
Yulo, who won individual all-around gold, was entered in the parallel bars and still rings.
The two-time world champion secured a silver medal in still rings, scoring 14.000 to finish behind Vietnam's Van Khanh (14.2000).
