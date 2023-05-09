Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda celebrates after Yukien Andrada's game-winning three-pointer against Letran in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda spoiled Wangs@27 Basketball Strikers-Letran's PBA D-League opener in a 90-87 buzzer-beating thriller, Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Down by a point after a Deo Cuajao lay-in with only under a minute left in the fourth, Kurt Reyson overtook San Beda and got the lead, 85-84 with 32.4 ticks in the clock remaining.

Yukien Andrada then answered back with a huge three-pointer as the Red Lions reclaimed the advantage, only for Reyson to tie the game at 87 apiece with 0.5 seconds left in the contest.

Off a timeout, Andrada hit a huge triple once more to beat the buzzer as San Beda improved to 2-1 in the preseason tournament.

Jacob Cortez topscored for the Red Lions with 23 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrada chipped in 15 points, four boards, and an assist. Aaron Royo also delivered 13 markers, six dimes, and grabbed three rebounds.

Letran, who is now led by their new head coach Rensy Bajar, started their pre-season campaign with a loss but with silver linings as veterans Kobe Monje and Kurt Reyson showed up for the three-time defending NCAA champions.

Monje put up 20 points on two three-pointers, eight rebounds, and three assists. Reyson was also solid with 18 points, seven assists, and four boards.

The scores:

Letran - Monje 20, Reyson 18, Cuajao 14, Javillonar 10, Tolentino 6, Santos 5, Ariar 5, Bojorcelo 4, Guarino 3, Alarcon 2, Laquindanum 0

San Beda - Cortez 23, Andrada 15, Royo 13, Cuntapay 9, Payosing 9, Jopia 8, Gallego 8, Alfaro 5, Visser 0, Tagle 0, Jalbuena 0, Llarena 0

Quarterscores: 21-22, 36-42, 61-62, 90-87.



