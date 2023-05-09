PBA D-League: CEU blasts AMA Online for first win

Vince Ferrer shoots a jumper for CEU in their PBA D-League game against AMA Online. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Centro Escolar University vented its wrath on the hapless AMA Online for a 107-68 blowout to enter the winner’s column in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Scorpions stung the Titans from the get go and were barely threatened en route to the 39-point win.

CEU improved to 1-1 while handing the Titans their second loss in as many games.

“We’re overwhelmed in our first loss but the very first thing we did after that defeat was to adjust our defensive schemes. We made some adjustments on defense and luckily, we got this first win,” said coach Jeff Perlas, who’s still in a transition period with the Scorpions following his appointment last February.

CEU, a perennial contender in the D-League, is coming off a championship sweep in the UCBL but struggled in its debut and absorbed a 22-point loss to La Salle.

Against AMA, the Scorpions were not to be denied, leading by as many as 41 markers behind the 18 points of Vince Ferrer, who played for just 12 minutes.

Anjord Cabotaje added 16 while Ayodeji Victor Balogun collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for CEU, which uncorked a 14-2 run early in the second to stretch a 21-12 lead into 21-point gap.

Dave Bernabe and Karl Peñano chipped in eight points apiece for the Scorpions.

JC Yambao, Thirds Del Rosario and captain Nikon Alina had 12 each for the Titans, who also dropped a 101-57 loss to Perpetual last week.

The Scores:

CEU 107 – Ferrer 18, Cabotaje 16, Balogun 15, Bernabe 8, Peñano 8, Diaz 7, Anagbogu 6, Santos 6, Javier 5, Joson 4, Tolentino 4, Samaniego 3, Malicana 3, Reyes 2, Dela Cruz 2.

AMA 68 – Alina 12, Del Rosario 12, Yambao 12, Panlilio 8, Camay 5, Silvarez 5, Santos 3, Ibo 2, K. Cruz 2, A. Cruz 2, Golloso 2, Romero 2, Magpayo 1.

Quarterscores: 21-12, 46-27, 76-44, 107-68.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

