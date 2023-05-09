PBA: 3 more players sanctioned for taking part in 'ligang labas'

NorthPort's Kent Salado and the Blackwater pair of Ato Ular and Rey Suerte have been fined for their participation in unsanctioned games. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Three more PBA players have been fined for competing in unsanctioned games or "ligang labas," the league announced on Tuesday.

NorthPort's Kent Salado and the Blackwater pair of Ato Ular and Rey Suerte have been docked P50,000 each for competing in an invitational tournament in Davao City without the permission of their franchises as well as the league.

The PBA has recently cracked down on players who are taking their acts in unsanctioned tournaments without permission.

Last week, the league fined 10 players for their participation in "ligang labas" games, with Magnolia's Jiovani Jalalon ordered to pay P100,000 on top of the sanction he received from his own team.

Rain or Shine's Beau Belga and NLEX's JR Quinahan were fined P50,000 each, along with an additional penalty of P20,000 for their involvement in a brawl in an exhibition game in Cebu.

Rey Nambatac and Jhonard Clarito of Rain or Shine, Vic Manuel and Allyn Bulanadi of San Miguel, Alec Stockton and Barkley Ebona of Converge, and Arwind Santos of NorthPort were also fined P50,000.

Quinahan has since been released by the Road Warriors and is now a free agent.

