NBA: Walker shines as Lakers take down Warriors for 3-1 lead

Los Angeles Lakers guard-forward Lonnie Walker IV in action during the second quarter of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, March 7, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.



Lonnie Walker IV scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Los Angeles Lakers pull away for a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Walker nailed the go-ahead jumper with 1:53 to go, lifting the Lakers to a 100-99 lead before LeBron James added two free throws, 102-99.

A clutch layup from Stephen Curry made it a one-point game in the final 65 seconds, but the Warriors could not execute in the closing minute with Curry missing twice.

Walker iced the game with two free throws in the final 15 seconds, and the Lakers forced a turnover in the ensuing Warriors possession.

The Lakers now have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series to close in on a spot in the Western Conference Finals.