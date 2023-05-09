After SEAG, Obiena eyes qualification to Paris Olympics

EJ Obiena in action in the men's pole vault event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 8, 2023. POC/PSC Media.

Obiena also plans to raise funds for Filipino pole vaulters

After breaking his own Southeast Asian Games pole vault record with a 5.65-meter jump in Monday's competition and getting the gold anew, EJ Obiena is getting ready for the bigger stage.

The Filipino Olympian showed appreciation to the Filipinos who supported him in his campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after his record-setting performance in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"Thank you so much for watching, especially all these guys who stayed up here under the rain," said Obiena, who made eight jumps despite the pouring rain at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Obiena, who is still recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered before the opening of the biennial meet, also bared his next plans as he hopes to get a spot in next year's Olympics.

"Hopefully, (compete in the) Asian Championships in July, hopefully, qualify for Paris," he said.

The Asian Athletics Championships will take place in July in Pattaya, Thailand.

The number one-ranked pole vaulter in Asia and number three in the world overall failed to crack the top 10 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but has made strides since. In his 2022 season, Obiena set a new personal best of 5.94-m, clearing the height in his bronze-medal effort in the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena bares his future plans after winning a third straight SEA Games gold medal. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.

Paying it forward

Another goal of Obiena following his third straight SEAG gold is to raise funds for aspiring Filipino youth pole vaulters in Tuguegarao and give them a proper vault pit in the province.

"I've seen a kid jump with a fiberglass pole while he was landing on sawdust in Tuguegarao, so hopefully we raise enough funds for this," Obiena said to reporters after his win.

The Olympian's plan is to auction his personalized gold-clinching shoes and hopes to raise any amount that would help the hopefuls in their own journey.

"I wish I had a lot of money so I would have bought one. Hopefully, we raise something for them. If not, we get some kind of pit, if we can't get the actual size, we get something just not the sawdust," he said.

