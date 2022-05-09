UAAP: Ricci says UP must have '0-0' mindset in Game 2

UP's Ricci Rivero puts up a shot against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a wild victory in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 finals, Ricci Rivero knows he and the rest of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons cannot afford to relax.

The Fighting Maroons overhauled a double-digit deficit and shocked Ateneo de Manila University in overtime, 81-74, to snatch a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series. Rivero had a game-high 19 points, including the three-point play with 2:31 left in overtime that gave UP the lead for good.

"It's all about us knowing how good the team is and what the team is capable of doing and achieving, as long as we just stick as a team, stick to each other and just trust Coach Gold's [Goldwin Monteverde] system," Rivero said after the game.

As one of the few members of the team who has played in the UAAP finals before, Rivero was quick to downplay their 1-0 lead.

"I don't wanna think about if we're up by one game or not, or whether we're up during the game or we're down," he said.

Rivero had been part of the De La Salle University squad in Season 80 that stared at a double-digit deficit against Ateneo at the half before mounting a comeback and forcing a deciding third game.

He stressed that they have to carry a "must-win" attitude come Wednesday's Game 2, and not give a dangerous Ateneo team a chance to recover.

"It has to come from us, to really want it more, more than the other team," said Rivero. "It doesn't really give us the confidence, like legit confidence na, okay we're up by one, we're gonna win this ano."

"It's not really gonna matter. For me, minsan nagiging hindrance pa siya doon sa gagawin namin na dapat," he added. "For me, mas gusto kong isipin na 0-0 ulit kami after this for us to be able to have that good and right mindset coming to Game 2."

UP's Game 1 win against Ateneo was their second straight victory against the defending champions, following their triumph in their final elimination round game where Rivero hit the go-ahead free throws.