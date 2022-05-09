The Philippine men's beach handball team in action. Quý Trung, VNA Photo

The Philippines is assured of a silver medal in the men's beach handball event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

This, after a 26-21, 22-27, 7-6 triumph over Thailand on Monday in Tuần Châu.

The Philippine Olympic Committee confirmed the development on Monday evening.

Men's PHI Handball Team just won against Thailand and are now sure of a Silver minimum. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭#POC #SEAGames #SEAGames2021 #TeamPilipinas #BeachHandball pic.twitter.com/YxOABvZcrZ — Philippine Olympic Committee - POC (@OlympicPHI) May 9, 2022

On Facebook, coach Jana Franquelli said: "Di man kami nakaboto, naipanalo po namin ang laban ngayong araw kontra Thailand. Sigurado na po tayo sa silver medal. Para sa bansa natin ang panalong ito."

The Philippines has a 3-1 record through their first four matches in beach handball, opening their campaign with a 2-0 win against Thailand -- the silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games.

They lost to reigning gold medalist Vietnam via a 0-2 sweep but recovered with a 2-0 win against Singapore on Sunday.