The Philippines is assured of a silver medal in the men's beach handball event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
This, after a 26-21, 22-27, 7-6 triumph over Thailand on Monday in Tuần Châu.
The Philippine Olympic Committee confirmed the development on Monday evening.
On Facebook, coach Jana Franquelli said: "Di man kami nakaboto, naipanalo po namin ang laban ngayong araw kontra Thailand. Sigurado na po tayo sa silver medal. Para sa bansa natin ang panalong ito."
The Philippines has a 3-1 record through their first four matches in beach handball, opening their campaign with a 2-0 win against Thailand -- the silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games.
They lost to reigning gold medalist Vietnam via a 0-2 sweep but recovered with a 2-0 win against Singapore on Sunday.