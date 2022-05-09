Home  >  Sports

SEA Games: PH beats Thailand in beach handball, assured of silver

Posted at May 09 2022 07:39 PM

The Philippine men's beach handball team in action. Quý Trung, VNA Photo
The Philippines is assured of a silver medal in the men's beach handball event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

This, after a 26-21, 22-27, 7-6 triumph over Thailand on Monday in Tuần Châu.

The Philippine Olympic Committee confirmed the development on Monday evening.

On Facebook, coach Jana Franquelli said: "Di man kami nakaboto, naipanalo po namin ang laban ngayong araw kontra Thailand. Sigurado na po tayo sa silver medal. Para sa bansa natin ang panalong ito."

The Philippines has a 3-1 record through their first four matches in beach handball, opening their campaign with a 2-0 win against Thailand -- the silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games.

They lost to reigning gold medalist Vietnam via a 0-2 sweep but recovered with a 2-0 win against Singapore on Sunday.

