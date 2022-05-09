PBA to hold combine for rookie hopefuls

Coaches and team officials watch the action during the 2019 PBA Draft Combine. File photo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a two-year hiatus, the PBA will hold a Draft Combine for the applicants of its upcoming Rookie Draft.

The two-day event is set at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on May 11 and 12.

This will be the first Draft Combine since 2019, when Roosevelt Adams emerged as the top overall pick. There was no combine in 2020 and 2021 due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In last year's Rookie Draft, teams were allowed to invite rookie prospects to work out with them. The draft was held virtually, with Joshua Munzon going first overall.

All participants in the combine will follow strict health and safety protocols, including antigen testing ahead of the event.

On Day 1 of the combine, rookie hopefuls will go through anthropometry tests where players' height, weight, vertical leap, among others, are measured for record purposes.

The final day will feature a mini-tournament with the applicants grouped into 12 teams.

A total of 75 players have declared for the upcoming rookie draft, led by De La Salle University center Justine Baltazar, 3x3 star Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield.

The Rookie Draft is set on May 15 at the Robinson's Place in Manila.