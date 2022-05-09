NBA: Suns' Paul angry after Dallas fan harasses family

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams (R) talks with guard Chris Paul (L) as they play in the second quarter of Game six of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 July 2021. File photo. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Paul had more on his mind Sunday night than his Phoenix Suns' NBA playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA veteran, who fouled out in the second half of the Suns' 111-101 loss to the Mavericks, voiced his frustration in a tweet after reports that his wife, Jada, was pushed and his mother, Robin, also touched by fans in Dallas.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families ... f*ck that!!" Paul tweeted.

ESPN reported that Paul's children saw the physical harassment that left the player's family feeling "very unsafe."

Paul himself could be seen talking to arena security personnel during the fourth quarter, and he asked to be excused early from a post-game press conference.

The Mavericks addressed the "unacceptable behavior" in a statement and said the fan had been ejected from the arena.

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul," the team said. "It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."

When the teams played in Phoenix earlier, Mavs star Luka Doncic had to be held back from a fan who taunted him as he left the court.

In the first round of the playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid called out Toronto Raptors fans for hostile chants and Golden State Warriors guard Draymond Green was unrepentant after his obscene gesture to Memphis Grizzlies fans who booed him when he was injured.

Dallas' victory on Sunday leveled their best-of-seven series against Phoenix at one game apiece. Phoenix host game five on Tuesday, and the teams return to Dallas for game six on Thursday.

