Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (L) goes to the basket for two points over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) during the second half of Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, California, USA, 07 May 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

SAN FRANCISCO -- Memphis star guard Ja Morant has a strong possibility of missing Monday's fourth game of the team's NBA playoff series against Golden State, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday.

While the Grizzlies had not filed an official status report on the right knee injury Morant suffered in Saturday's 142-112 road loss to the Warriors, Jenkins spoke with the team medical staff before delivering his pessimistic assessment.

"There's a really good chance he doesn't play tomorrow," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said that the 22-year-old superstar was getting further medical evaluation but his status did not look good for getting back onto the court.

Morant was named the 2002 NBA Most Improved Player after averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game this season.

Jenkins said Morant did not take part in the Grizzlies optional shooting workouts or video study sessions.

Morant missed the last 6:19 of Saturday's loss after Warriors guard Jordan Poole appeared to grab Morant's right knee while chasing a loose ball.

Jenkins said that team officials had contacted the league about a review of the play but the NBA declined to hand out any punishment, seeing it as a normal play.

"Ja was playing great and feeling great all game," Jenkins said. "The grab of the knee is what triggered the potential injury and why we took Ja out of the game. So, nothing has changed from there in terms of that was the play that triggered this.

"This is what Ja says. This is what our medical team has said after reviewing the play."

