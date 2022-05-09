MANILA – Philippine sports official Mikee Cojuangco said their family has already surrendered to the Lord whatever the results of the elections will be.

Cojuangco is the wife of former basketball player Dodot Jaworski, who is currently running for vice mayor in Pasig City.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on election day, Cojuangco said she is hoping her husband knows how many people support him.

“The campaign was really good. We were very happy because ang daming nakaalala nung mga nagawa before when Dodot was congressman. Actually, it was enjoyable because the people were so warm and supportive. It was a good experience,” she said.

Cojuangco said she’s glad that even their sons were able to campaign for their dad. “I’m happy that the boys were able to go house to house and to the caucuses. I hope it’s also a good experience for them.”

When asked if their family is confident Jaworski would win, Cojuangco said: “We’ve surrendered this from the start all the way to the end to the Lord, so may His will be done.”

Mikee Cojuangco Jaworski happy people showed super support for hubby Dodot during campaign #HALALAN2022 pic.twitter.com/3gPbx3N7na — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 9, 2022

In a separate interview, Jaworski said he would bring institutional reforms to the city government should he get elected.

“We have to think of ways on how to spur the economy because the pandemic has caused it to slow down in terms of jobs and small businesses. If we come out victorious, we can use the resources of the city to prioritize these projects.”