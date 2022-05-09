LOOK: Alvin Patrimonio votes early in Cainta, Rizal

Cainta, Rizal mayoralty candidate and basketball stalwart Alvin Patrimonio was among the early voters today who trooped to their respective precincts in Rizal province.

Patrimonio and his wife, Cindi, cast their ballots before 7 a.m. at their clustered precinct at Palmera Heights ,Cainta which has an estimated 1,400 registered voters.

They did not encounter any glitch or difficulty in the VCM reading of their ballots.

Patrimonio is one of dozens of personalities from showbiz, sports and media running for various positions in Halalan 2022.

If elected, Patrimonio earlier said he wants to provide housing for the underprivileged communities of Cainta as well as implement a comprehensive sports and health program in the municipality.