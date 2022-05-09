Large PH contingent set to arrive for SEA Games

The biggest Filipino contingent for the 31st Southeast Asian Games is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is on hand to facilitate the arrival of Filipino athletes and have them settled in the host nation, two days before the opening ceremony of the 11-nation sports fest.

Among the Filipino athletes set to arrive are world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and the Philippine women's volleyball team.

Yulo will have in his corner Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, as he seeks to add to the two gold medals and five silvers that he won in men's artistic gymnastics in Manila 2019.

"We are ready to receive our athletes and coaches and extend the assistance they need once they arrive here. They have to be free of distractions so they can focus on their respective competitions ahead," said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez, the chef de mission of Team Philippines.

Women’s volleyball and men’s volleyball have a total headcount of 38 players and officials, while gymnastics has 22 athletes and coaches comprising the 193 members of the delegation set to arrive on Tuesday.

Filipino athletes and officials from badminton (19), bodybuilding (13), fencing (28), table tennis (17), tennis (12), athletics (8), wushu (17), and one swimmer will likewise depart from Manila on the same day along with the PSC medical team (6) and members of the media (12).

Already settled in the Vietnamese capital and have moved to their respective billeting areas are athletes from kickboxing, handball, men’s and women’s football, rowing, chess, kurash, pencak silat, men’s 3x3 basketball, women’s basketball, golf, and triathlon/duathlon.

The main bulk of track and field athletes and officials (50) will be here on Wednesday, including pole vault Asian record holder Ernest John Obiena.

Joining them are Philippine entries from esports (25), billiards (10), bowling (13), cycling (16), golf (2), jiujitsu (9), and swimming (3).