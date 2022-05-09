Kickboxer Saclag assured of SEA Games bronze

Filipino kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag. Handout photo.

Jean Claude Saclag will battle not just his opponent but also a partisan crowd when he takes on Vu Truong Giang in the semifinals of his kickboxing event on Tuesday.

Saclag, a kickboxing convert from wushu, is already assured of a bronze medal in the men's low kick -63.5-kg class after a 3-0 conquest of Souliyavong Latxasak of Laos on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Kalinga and Benguet plans to use his veteran smarts from his numerous international stints to neutralize his Vietnamese opponent and the hometown crowd.

"I really need to be dominant in my performance here," said Saclag. "I do everything to win the gold medal."

If he wins, Saclag will face either Chalemlap Santidongsakun of Thailand or San Rakim of Cambodia in the gold medal round.

Saclag was a Wushu World Cup champion in sanda and clinched a silver medal at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games. He won gold in the same kickboxing event at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games played at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Three other Filipino kickboxers, however, already fell out of medal contention.

Kurt Lubrica lost to Thailand's Chaiway Sungnoi, 1-2, in a men's -54 kgs low kick clash, while Jomar Balangui suffered a 1-2 beating from Racchan Toch of Cambodia in Men's -57 kgs full contact, and Carlos Alvarez lost to Vietnam's Nguyen The Huong, 0-3, in -67 kgs in men's full contact action.

The other Filipino bets were fighting late Monday — Daryl Chulipas against Indonesia's Salmri Stendra Pattisamallo in men's full contact -51 kgs, Honorio Banario against Tanoi Yermias Yohanes of Indonesia in men's -71s kg low kick, and Emmanuel Cantores against Malaysian Ain Kamarrudin in men's -60 kgs low kick.

