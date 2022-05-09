The Filipinas celebrate after scoring against Cambodia in their first game of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the PWNT​​

The Philippine women's national football team started their bid for Southeast Asian Games glory with a 5-0 demolition of Cambodia, Monday night at the Cẩm Phả Stadium, in Quảng Ninh.

The Filipinas took a slim 1-0 lead at the half off an Isabella Flanigan strike in the 27th minute, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

The result puts the Philippines on top of Group A with three points. They play host nation Vietnam on May 11.

The Philippines struggled to break through a compact Cambodia defense in the first half, but Flanigan pounced on a bungled clearance to put the Filipinas ahead.

Sarina Bolden subbed in for Carleigh Frilles in the 56th minute and found the back of the net eight minutes later, nodding in a corner kick for the Philippines' second goal.

Eva Madarang made it 3-0 just four minutes later, as she was rewarded for her hard work all match long when she pounced on a brutal mistake by Cambodia goal-keeper Chea Sompors. Sompors mishandled a save, and Madarang was there to poke the loose ball into the net.

Quinley Quezeda and Annicka Castañeda scored in the 76th and 80th minutes, respectively, to complete the big win for the Filipinas.

This was the first official match for the Philippines since their historic campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 earlier this year, where they secured qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The Filipinas prepared for the SEA Games with a training camp in Australia, playing friendlies with Fiji and Tonga.